World Wushu Championship gold medallist Sadia Tariq dreams of meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi

World Wushu Championships gold medallist Sadia Tariq from Srinagar dreams of meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi. Sadia is an Indian wushu player who recently won a gold medal for India at the Moscow Wushu Stars event. Sadia is the first Kashmiri girl to win a world championship in Wushu. At 15, Sadia is a two-time Junior National Wushu Championship gold medallist as well.

Sadia received an overwhelming response on her return to Srinagar today. She was lauded by all. Hundreds of young students had gathered in the Gindun park, a recreational park for sportsmen in Srinagar.

She is the first Kashmiri girl to win a world championship in Wushu. She thanked her coaches for training her to achieve such a goal at such a young age. Sadia said her parents are her main inspiration and she got emotional when PM Modi tweeted about her win. Now her only wish is to meet PM Modi.

Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022 ×

''I want to thank everyone here for such a grand event. I got a great welcome in Delhi too. When PM Modi Sir tweeted about my win, I got so emotional that I had tears in my eyes. It was a dream come true and I want to thank PM Modi and now I have a wish to meet him once. '' said Sadia Tariq, World Wushu Champion.

Sir, I want to sincerely thank you for congratulating me on my recent achievement. It's a proud moment for our nation and i will definitely continue trying to make my India Proud.. — Sadia Tariq🥊 (@Stariq0089) February 26, 2022 ×

Sadia has been fully supported by her family. Her father, Tariq Lone has been a pillar of strength for her. She says all her inspiration comes from her parents. She also says that her coaches have been working day and night for this championship with her.

'' I am extremely happy and Proud of my daughter for what she has achieved at this young age. She got a medal for India. Everyone has been continuously calling and congratulating me for her success. People across the country are happy about her win. Although I was worried as when she was there, the war between Russia and Ukraine had started. I am happy that PM Narendra Modi appreciated her win. '' said Tariq Lone, Sadia's Father.

Sadia now wants to participate in the Youth Asian games.