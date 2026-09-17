/‘World’s trust in India is increasing’: PM Modi hails unanimous adoption of BRICS New Delhi Declaration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Sep 17) said the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the recently concluded BRICS Summit was a sign of the world’s growing trust in India. Speaking at SEMICON India 2026, Modi linked the consensus on the joint declaration with India’s growing influence on global platforms, while also highlighting the country’s latest economic growth figures.

“On one hand, India’s economy is growing. On the other, the world’s trust in India is also increasing,” Modi said. He pointed to India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth during a challenging period and said the country’s sovereign rating had also been upgraded by a Japanese credit rating agency.

“Friends, another major picture of this trust was seen at the BRICS Summit, which concluded three days ago. India successfully hosted the summit, and the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration with everyone’s consensus is another major testament to the world’s trust in India,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened at the BRICS Summit?

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. Several world leaders attended the summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on September 12. The document laid out common positions among BRICS members on a range of international issues, including the war in West Asia, artificial intelligence and tariffs.

What does the New Delhi Declaration say?