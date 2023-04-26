World recognising capabilities & contributions of New India: Jaishankar says in Colombia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in Colombia on an official visit, met the Indian community in Bogota and talked to them about India's transformation and the global implications of a New India.

Jaishankar also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the welfare and confidence of Indians living abroad.

"Spoke of how much Modi Sarkar has done for the welfare and confidence of Indians abroad. India's image in foreign countries is significantly shaped by the community," he tweeted.

"I will be engaging my Colombian counterparts tomorrow, appreciating how much they have strengthened our standing."

Jaishankar is on his first official tour of Guyana (April 21-23), Panama (April 24-25), Colombia (April 25-27) and Dominican Republic (April 27-29) as EAM.

Jaishankar's visit to Colombia is the first foreign ministerial-level visit to the country. He is scheduled to meet several top representatives of the government, business and civil society. He will review bilateral ties between the two countries during his meeting with Foreign Minister of Colombia Alvaro Leyva Duran.

Jaishankar's visit to the four countries will boost engagement between India and Latin American countries.

His trip will provide an opportunity to continue high-level contacts with Latin American and Caribbean countries and explore new areas of cooperation in a host of areas; particularly in the post-pandemic scenario, the Ministry of External Affairs press release said.

The Central American Integration System (SICA) is the institutional framework of Regional Integration in Central America, created by the States of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. Subsequently, Belize and the Dominican Republic joined as full members. SICA`s Secretariat is located in the Republic of El Salvador.

Earlier, at the fourth India-SICA Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar stressed that "energy and food security" are the "two most immediate global challenges that the South faces."

He told the Indian diaspora that the "community today forms a very effective bridge between us and we certainly appreciate very much the space and the role, and the opportunities for the contribution that you have given to this community."

Jaishankar said that New India seeks to partner with the SICA. "An India that is a digital deliverer, that is an enthusiast of startups, that is a pharmacy of the world, that is a growing manufacturing power, that is a climate leader and that is a science and technology partner. Our motto for the G20 is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and the same spirit we bring to the SICA deliberations," he said.

Jaishankar also spoke about India's G20 Presidency.

"The underlying theme of our presidency is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means the world is a family."

Jaishankar also brought up the topic of COVID-19 vaccines and how India gave a voice to Global South through Covid Vaccine Maitri, the Vaccine Friendship initiative. "I bring to your attention, the thinking of Prime Minister Modi, whose view is that, let not the issues that we cannot resolve come in the way of those that we can. So today we are gathered here certainly as countries with strong bilateral ties, as a partnership between India and SICA as a grouping, as an expression of the common South, South-South cooperation to which we are all committed, but also as part of our larger commitment to building a fairer and more just international order," said the EAM.

