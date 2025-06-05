/World Environment Day: Indian Coast Guard removed 194 tonnes plastic waste, protected lakhs of olive ridley turtles

On World Environment Day 2025, the Indian Coast Guard announced that it led coastal cleanup efforts that led to the removal of more than 194 tonnes of plastic waste last year. These activities were carried out across the Indian coastline stretching over 11,000 km, which includes marine ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangroves, and nesting beaches, which serve as critical lifelines for biodiversity and coastal livelihoods.



This year’s theme on world environment day, #BeatPlasticPollution, underscores the urgency of tackling marine contamination. Responding to this global call, the ICG, under flagship national campaigns such as Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar, Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, and Mission LiFE, has conducted over 58 major coastal clean-up operations, successfully removing more than 194 tonnes of plastic waste last year, ICG said. These initiatives actively engage youth, fishermen, and local communities, fostering collective responsibility for ocean health.



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also serves as the nation’s frontline defence against environmental disasters at sea, swiftly responding to oil spills, chemical hazards, and marine pollution incidents. Equipped with specialized Pollution Control Vessels—Samudra Prahari, Samudra Paheredar, and Samudra Pavak—the ICG deploys mitigation strategies to contain, recover, and neutralize pollutants before they cause irreversible ecological damage. In the last week of May, ICG helped tackle the oil and chemical spill situation off Kerala, in the aftermath of cargo ship MSC ELSA3's sinkage.

Through the biannual National Pollution Response (NATPOLREX) exercises, the ICG fosters seamless inter-agency coordination, ensuring over 50 national stakeholders are prepared for large-scale pollution response efforts. By integrating environmental protection into its core maritime security framework, the ICG safeguards vital ocean ecosystems, preserves biodiversity, and reinforces India’s commitment to sustainable maritime governance.



Beyond pollution mitigation, the Indian Coast Guard undertakes vital wildlife conservation missions to maintain ecological balance. Operation Olivia, in 2025, successfully safeguarded over 6.98 lakh nesting olive ridley turtles along Odisha’s coast, preventing entanglement in ghost nets and illegal fishing practices.



In the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, ICG units conduct anti-poaching operations, combatting illicit trade of protected marine species such as sea cucumbers, corals, and giant clams. By strengthening surveillance and enforcement, these efforts ensure the preservation of fragile marine biodiversity and coastal ecosystems.



"Every mission, every cleanup, and every act of protection embodies the Indian Coast Guard’s enduring commitment to defending not only the seas but the lives they sustain. As India commemorates World Environment Day 2025, the ICG urges citizens to take action reduce plastic consumption, participate in conservation efforts, and become stewards of the oceans. The health of our planet begins with the health of our seas," ICG urged the public .

