With over a million tests and recovery rate nearly at 90%, Delhi offers India hope

India is setting grim milestones each day, but the national capital is giving some positive news amid the gloom as the recovery rate in Delhi is inching closer to 90 per cent.

According to the data by the state health ministry, Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,093 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 134,403 cases.

Delhi also confirmed 29 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,936.

However, the national capital's recovery rate increased to 89 per cent, which is 35 per cent more than the national average of 64.4 per cent.

Delhi, which was witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases after the government started to phase out the nationwide lockdown, on Monday recorded its lowest cases, 619 in two months.

However, it has recorded over 1,000 cases in the last two days, raising concerns that the deadly outbreak might have still not peaked.

With over 1 million tests so far, Delhi also ranks high in terms of testing at state level. Nearly half of 1 millions tests in Delhi are being done in the past one month, reflecting a ramp up in testing.

As many of 10,743 are active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

