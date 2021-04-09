With 131,968 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 caseload tops 13 million

India has recorded a massive surge of 131,968 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's tally now stands at 13,060,542, according to MoHFW.

Active cases are nearing the 1-million mark. India is now the 4th-worst-hit country in terms of active cases.

India also witnessed a grim record of most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 802. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 167,694.

Maharashtra added 56,286 new cases to its tally and the total number of cases has now reached 3,229,547, according to the health department. Delhi on Thursday logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single-day spike this year.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,229,547), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (913,274), and Tamil Nadu (911,110).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should observe a 'vaccine festival' between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.

Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers.

(With inputs from agencies)