/WION Iconic Awards 2026: Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar hails unsung industry heroes

At the WION Iconic Awards 2026, Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, hailed the unsung heroes of the tourism industry who have helped build such a large economy. Addressing the audience during the award ceremony, Kumar spoke about emerging trends in tourism and how tourists' interests have diversified.

“Tourism is not merely an economic activity,” said Kumar, adding, “it is a great bridge; it connects strangers into friends, converts culture into conversation, and turns destinations into long-standing memories.”

“Whether you run a boutique hotel in Rajasthan, operate a large civil aviation company, manage logistics in Ladakh, or curate culinary skills in Kerala — you all are custodians of that bridge which is termed as tourism.”

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The Secretary also noted that the tourism industry shapes the way the world sees India today.

“We often speak of tourism in numbers; these numbers matter, but that's not all. India's tourism has shown tremendous growth; domestic tourism has grown threefold since COVID. But at the same time, travellers are not just drawn by the Golden Triangle. They are attracted to the huge diversity; people are traveling to Kerala, to the North East. The G20 contributed so much to the Miles sector that today we are the fastest-growing sector in Miles percentage.”

“What excites me most about these awards is the quality of transformation happening across the whole travel and tourism industry,” said Kumar.

Kumar also called for greater sustainability and authenticity in the travel sector, pointing out that people are increasingly seeking meaningful experiences.