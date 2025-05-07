After India launched strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday (May 7) stressed that India is ready to "retaliate resolutely" if Pakistan decides to escalate.

In a strict warning, NSA Doval also said that India had no intent to escalate, however, it will retaliate if Pakistan escalates.

"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," an official told PTI.

Ajit Doval briefed his eight global counterparts on Wednesday, saying that India has no intent to escalate tensions with Pakistan.

He briefed his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, he will be in further touch with his counterparts in the upcoming days ahead.

This comes after India launched Operation Sindoor, carrying strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

As the tensions escalate, multiple Indian states are on high alert. The authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab have ordered the closure of schools in border districts to ensure safety after Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have issued a red alert after Operation Sindoor. The DGP Office posted that all field formations of the UP Police have been directed to coordinate closely with defence units.

