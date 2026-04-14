/Will lead protests across Tamil Nadu if Delimitation curbs state rights: DMK warns BJP

With the Indian Parliament set to convene a special session from Thursday, (April 16th), the ruling DMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu has warned the Centre-ruling BJP of massive protests in Tamil Nadu if the state's rights are to be harmed in the proposed Delimitation process. The delimitation process involves redrawing Lok Sabha constituencies to align with changes in population, a move that is viewed with suspicion in non-BJP states.

Opposition parties have been expressing concerns that Delimitation could disproportionately increase the Parliamentary representation and influence of highly populated BJP-ruled states in North India, while reducing the influence of Southern states.



In a video message, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the BJP-led Union Government intends to bulldoze through a Constitutional amendment on Delimitation in the Parliament this week. Despite the busy election campaign that is underway, all our DMK Parliamentarians will be taking part in the upcoming session, Stalin added. He blamed the BJP for forcibly convening a session of Parliament amid elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

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Highlighting what he called a "grave danger," Stalin said that the DMK had been cautioning against Delimitation and creating awareness about it. By convening a Joint Action Committee, we brought together Chief Ministers and leaders from across India who stand to be affected by Delimitation.



"We do not know how the Delimitation exercise is going to be carried out. There has been no explanation about the Constitutional amendment. When such secrecy is there, there is growing suspicion of a looming danger. People of Southern states are gripped with deep concern," Stalin mentioned.



Stalin asked if the Union Government was using Delimitation to punish the Southern states for having effectively controlled population growth, having had smaller families, and following family planning. Are we now being punished for obeying everything in a disciplined manner? He questioned.



Stalin blamed the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for not offering any assurance in Parliament that the rights of Southern states would not be affected by Delimitation. He also stated that the Parliamentarians who had sought to meet the PM to discuss this matter were not granted time. There has been no response to the Congress Party's concerns as well, Stalin said. PM Modi and BJP are ignoring everything we have said; they are not listening to any state, they are proceeding on their own, Stalin said. "This hurried attempt to push through Delimitation is a blatant assault on democracy by the BJP. It is a direct assault on the rights of the states," Stalin said.



Stalin warned that if Tamil Nadu were to be affected by Delimitation or if the political power of Northern states were to be disproportionately boosted, then Tamil Nadu would not remain silent. "Tamil Nadu will rise, will register our protest with full force. Families will take to the streets. We will organise a massive agitation under my leadership as Chief Minister. Don't assume that the Delimitation can be silently carried out in Delhi, amid the poll season. I am not just the Chief Minister, I am the leader of the DMK. You will witness a Tamil Nadu that you have not seen before. India will witness the spirit of Tamil Nadu of the 1950s-60s. Don't mistake this for a threat. This is a warning from Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.