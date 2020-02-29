Will continue to extend all support to Afghanistan government, its people: India on historic peace deal

India will continue to extend all support to the Afghanistan government and its people in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic future, Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday after the signing of the landmark deal between the United States and Taliban insurgents.

"India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan," MEA said in an official statement.

"We note that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the government, the democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements," the statement read.

Also read: US State Secretary Pompeo sees 'significant reduction' in Afghanistan violence

The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.

While the agreement creates a path for the United States to gradually pull out of its longest war, many expect the talks to come between the Afghan sides may be much more complicated.

The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on hand to witness the ceremony.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that while the accord would be a good step, the road ahead would not be easy.

Representatives from 26 countries including Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and India's foreign secretary have also witnessed the signing of the landmark deal.



