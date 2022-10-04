Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata after outrage

Police in Kolkata, India, is looking into claims that independence hero Mahatma Gandhi was portrayed as a demon during Durga Puja celebrations.

Disputes were raised by a festival structure that featured the Hindu goddess Durga pointing her trident at a guy with a walking stick and bald, bespectacled hair. Outrage ensued, so a wig and moustache were added to the image.

In India, Mahatma Gandhi is regarded as the founding father of the country. However, a number of Hindu hardliners have publicly criticised him in recent years, charging that he is too pro-Muslim and soft on Pakistan.

The building was erected during the annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja, which honours the goddess Durga.

It is the largest celebration in West Bengal, a state in eastern India whose capital is Kolkata, and its magnificent stage displays, known as "pandals," draw throngs of spectators.

The All India Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing organisation, was affiliated with the individuals who organised the contentious pandal.

The Gandhi figurine's likeness to Gandhi was noted by visitors to the pandal, according to local media. Then, on Sunday night, police representatives went to the location and instructed the organisers to provide the model with a wig and a moustache.

According to a leader of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, the police "forced us to do so" after they made the adjustments against their will. The freedom of speech has been restricted, according to Chandrachur Goswami.

He stated that they did not see Gandhi as the "father of the nation" despite the fact that the demon image shared "physical similarities with Gandhi."

Political parties in the state have harshly denounced the event; according to news agency ANI, a Congress leader has reported the incident to the police. "If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate. We condemn it, "the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party told reporters.

(with inputs from agencies)

