/Why did Enforcement Directorate arrest Chaitanya Baghel? Case explained

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the allegedmulti-crore liquor scam in the state. The arrest came hours after the agency raided his house in the state over alleged moneylaundering and irregularities linked to the multi-crore scam.

Reacting to ED's raids, Bhupesh Baghel blamed whom he called "saheb". "ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the Assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. Saheb has sent the ED to the Bhilai residence," he wrote on X.

Why was Chaitanya Baghel arrested?

In March this year, the Enforcement Directorate recovered Rs 30 lakh from the house of Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya. The raid was part of a day-long search operation under which 14 locations across Chhattisgarh were raided in the case linked to thealleged irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh.

ED had claimed that Chaitanya Baghel was also a recipient ofproceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam, “wherein total proceeds of crime is around Rs 2,161 crores siphoned off through various schemes.”

Bhupesh Bhagel'soffice had said that a false case was underway.

What are ED's allegations?

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that a cartel involving officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen illegally generated Rs 2161 crore between 2019 and 2022, through a fraudulent scheme. The agency claims that the cartel controlled the supply chain of liquor in the state, allowing its sale outside the legal system.