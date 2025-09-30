/Who was Vijay Kumar Malhotra? BJP veteran who defeated former PM Manmohan Singh dies at 93

Veteran BJP leader and first president of Delhi unit Vijay Kumar Malhotra undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past few days, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning. A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra was a prominent face of the party in the national capital. Meanwhile, to pay last respects, his body will be carried to his official Residence, 21 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, around 8.45 am for mourners.

Several leaders, including PM Modi, condoled his death. He stated that he played an active and vital role in strengthening the party in Delhi. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Who was Vijay Kumar Malhotra?

Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a stalwart of Delhi politics, has served as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972–75) and later as President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Pradesh on two occasions (1977–80 and 1980–84).

Along with leaders like Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, Malhotra played a key role in keeping the BJP strong and active in Delhi for several years.

He was elected as an MP five times and as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly twice, spanning a political career of over 45 years, making him one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital. He has also remained the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly from 2008 to 2013.

Later, he was nominated as a Chief Ministerial candidate in 2008 by the BJP. Malhotra registered his most notable electoral win in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a significant margin. In the 2004 elections, he emerged as the sole BJP candidate from Delhi to retain a seat. Over the years, he was recognised for his clean and impeccable public life.

Apart from politics, Malhotra was an academic with a PhD in Hindi literature and played a key role in promoting sports in the capital, serving in administrative positions in chess and archery bodies.