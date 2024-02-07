Who was Farooq Nazki? Veteran Kashmiri poet and Sahitya Akademi award winner who died at 83

Who was Farooq Nazki?

Farooq Nazki was born in 1940. Throughout his career, he produced gems like Kashmiri Dastkariyan and Lafz.

He also served as Director of Doordarshan and All India Radio Kashmir Srinagar (AIR Srinagar) from 1986 to 1997 under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (India). Nazki was also appointed as the Editor of Daily Mazdoor in 1960. In 2000, he retired as the Deputy Director General of the newspapers. Furthermore, he was the media advisor to two chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah (1983 and 1990–2002) and Omar Abdullah (2010).

Farooq Nazki: Honours And Awards

In 1995, he received the Sahitya Academy award for his book of poetry titled Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the Eyelashes) in the Kashmiri language literature. He was also awarded the State Cultural Academy Award for this work and Lafz Lafz Noha.

Additionally, he won the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Culture, Art & Languages Best Book Award for his Kashmiri book. For his contributions to the media, he was awarded the Gold Medal by the J&K Government for Best Management of Electronic Media. Furthermore, he won the Award for Best Media Controller in Asiad 1982.

Farooq Nazki: Cause of Death

Nazki had several health problems. He had been receiving dialysis for a while because of a severe illness affecting his lungs. According to some reports, he had moved to live with his son in Jammu because he had not been doing well for a few years. Nazki passed away at a Katra hospital on Tuesday, eight days before his 84th birthday, following a heart attack. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, posted on X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the living legend Farooq Nazki sahib. His literary brilliance & media presence were unparalleled. His contribution to the field of broadcasting and literature will have an everlasting impact on our cultural and literary treasures. I pray for his peace & offer condolence to his family."