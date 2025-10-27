/Who is Justice Surya Kant, likely to become next Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant is likely to become the next Chief Justice of India, following the recommendation of current Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai. Subject to formal approval, Justice Kant is expected to take office on November 24, 2025, and serve until February 9, 2027. Chief Justice Gavai, in his endorsement, highlighted Justice Kant's competence and suitability for the role, noting that they share a similar background shaped by perseverance and struggle. Gavai expressed confidence in Kant’s ability to empathise with the marginalised, saying that both come from backgrounds that have faced significant challenges, enabling them to better understand the people who rely on the judiciary to protect their rights.

Who is Justice Surya Kant?

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Kant’s career has been marked by academic brilliance and sharp administrative insight. He earned his law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak in 1984, after completing his undergraduate studies at Government Post Graduate College in Hisar. Justice Kant began his legal career in the Hisar district courts, before moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1985, where he developed a specialization in constitutional, civil, and service law. His work earned him recognition as one of the state’s top legal minds, representing public bodies like universities, banks, and government agencies.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2000, at just 38, he made history by becoming the youngest Advocate General of Haryana, cementing his position as one of the state’s leading legal figures. The following year, he was appointed as a Senior Advocate.

Judicial milestones of Justice Surya Kant

Justice Kant was appointed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in January 2004, where he served for over 14 years. Known for his tireless work ethic, his rulings were marked by a blend of legal expertise and social consciousness, particularly in constitutional matters. In October 2018, he became the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and, in May 2019, was elevated to the Supreme Court of India. As a Supreme Court judge, he has been part of multiple constitution benches and contributed to key rulings, including the 2023 decision affirming the revocation of Article 370. He has participated in more than 1,000 judgments addressing constitutional law, human rights, and administrative issues.

Justice Kant is currently the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (since November 2024) and serves as Visitor to the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi. He has also been a two-term member of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and remains an active participant in the Indian Law Institute.

A historic appointment for Haryana