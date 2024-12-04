Mumbai, India

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday (Dec. 5 ). He was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on December 4, clearing the way for his return to the CM's role.

Here are five key facts about the BJP leader:

Early life and political roots

Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, into a family with strong political ties. Fadnavis pursued his education in law and later took courses in business management and project management from reputed institutions, including DSE Berlin.

Political career and rise to prominence

At 27, Devendra Fadnavis became Nagpur’s youngest mayor and later Maharashtra’s second Brahmin CM. He navigated state politics with ease, working with RSS leader Atul Limaye and using PM Modi’s slogan “Ek Hain toh Safe Hain” to connect with voters.

Focus on governance and development

As Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, Fadnavis was known for his strong focus on governance reforms and infrastructure development. A key initiative during his tenure was the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, a project aimed at making Maharashtra drought-free by improving water conservation efforts across the state’s rural areas.

Political setbacks

Fadnavis’s political career has not been without its challenges. After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, he briefly formed an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Ajit Pawar. However, this coalition government lasted only three days.

Resilience

Despite the political setback, Fadnavis demonstrated resilience. His return as BJP legislature party leader in December 2024 after the state’s political turmoil further underscores his prominence and continued influence in Maharashtra politics.

(With inputs from agencies)