Who is Anushka Yadav, Tej Pratap's 'partner' of 12 years? RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family drama explained

A high-voltage drama has unfolded in Bihar after the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap, announced his "12 years" of relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap, who married Aishwarya Rai (grand-daughter of Bihar's former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai) in 2018, had filed for a divorce and the application is still under process.

It all started when Tej Pratap took to the social media platform Facebook and posted a photo with Anushka claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years now. Later, he took to X and said his Facebook was hacked. But the drama escalated when Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son for six years from the RJD party and removed him from the family for “disregard for moral values in personal life".



Who is Anushka Yadav?

Although not much information is available in the public domain about her, Anushka seems to have a political connection with RJD. As per the little information available, Anushka is the daughter of Manoj Yadav and hails from Bihar's capital, Patna. Her brother, Manoj Yadav, is the former state president of the RJD’s student wing.

As per reports, it was Tej Pratap who had appointed Akash as the president of RJD's student wing.

'Why was my life ruined?'

After the RJD chief expelled his son from the party, ahead of Bihar election scheduled for later this year, Tej Pratap's ex-wife, Aishwarya, did a press conference and showered multiple questions at the Yadav family.

Aishwarya, who had alleged domestic violence against Tej Pratap and his family in 2019, called the entire case of expulsion from RJD a "drama" ahead of the election.

Aishwarya asked the Yadav family if they were aware of the alleged affair of Tej Pratap, then why they "ruined" her life by getting him married to her.

"Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening," Lalu Prasad Yadav's former daughter-in-law said.