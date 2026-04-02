/When will your state vote? Check FULL election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Assembly election schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. The ECI also announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states across the country. Polling will be conducted on different dates, while vote counting for all regions is set for May 4, and the entire process will conclude shortly after. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately.

When will Tamil Nadu election take place?

Tamil Nadu will hold its Assembly elections on its 234 seats in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The current 16th Legislative Assembly is set to complete its five-year term on May 10, 2026. As per the election schedule, candidates can submit their nominations until April 6, after which scrutiny will take place on April 7. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 9. The state has an electorate of over 5.67 crore voters, comprising a large number of young voters as well as persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the DMK, won the election, ending a decade-long rule by the AIADMK in last elections.

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Which day will decide the fate of West Bengal Assembly?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for all 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is set for May 4, with the entire election process expected to conclude by May 6. The state has a total electorate of over 6.45 crore voters. According to the ECI, the first phase will cover 152 constituencies. The deadline for filing nominations is April 6, followed by scrutiny on April 7, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 9. The second phase will include 142 constituencies, with its notification scheduled for April 2, 2026. Candidates can submit nominations until April 9, with scrutiny on April 10 and withdrawal permitted until April 13. In the last West Bengal Assembly election held in 2021, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, won a decisive landslide victory.

When will Keralam go to polls?

The 140 seats of Keralam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The current Legislative Assembly is set to complete its term on May 23, 2026. As per the election schedule, the last date for filing nominations is March 23, followed by scrutiny on March 24, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26. The state has around 2.69 crore registered voters, including a significant number of first-time voters aged 18–19. In the previous election, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), made history by securing a second consecutive term—an outcome not seen in the state since 1977.

What is the voting date in Assam?

For the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India initiated the process by issuing the official gazette notification on March 16, covering all 126 constituencies. Voting will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The current Assembly’s tenure is set to conclude on May 20, 2026. Candidates were allowed to file their nominations until March 23, followed by scrutiny on March 24, while the deadline for withdrawal was March 26. In the previous 2021 elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power, securing a second consecutive term.

What is the election and counting date in Puducherry (UT)

The Union Territory of Puducherry will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on April 9, 2026, covering all 33 seats. As per the Election Commission of India’s schedule, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, while the entire election process is set to be completed by May 6. The current Assembly’s term is scheduled to end on June 15, 2026.

Where are by-elections being held?