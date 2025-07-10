/What is the fraud case against economic offender Monika Kapoor, extradited to India after 25 years

In a major success for the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's premier investigating agency, economic offender Monika Kapoor, who had fled to the US more than 20 years after being accused in an import-export fraud case has been extradited from the United States.

“This extradition marks a major breakthrough in the pursuit of justice and reiterates CBI’s commitment to bringing fugitives to face the law in India, irrespective of international boundaries. The CBI team is returning to India with the fugitive. Monika Kapoor will be produced before the court concerned and she will now face the trial,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The extradition was cleared by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA.

Monika along with her brothers Rajan Khanna and Rajiv Khanna allegedly forged documents to obtain licenses from the Indian government to import raw materials duty-free for her jewellery business in 1998.

The alleged fraud led to a mammoth loss of over USD 6,79,000 to the Indian exchequer.

The fraud case

The licenses were sold at a premium to Deep Exports, an Ahmedabad-based firm, which used them to import duty-free gold.

An investigation was launched into the fraud case and a charge sheet was filed on March 31, 2004, against Monika Kapoor, Rajan Khanna, and Rajeev Khanna u/s 120-B r/w 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, District Court Saket, New Delhi, convicted Rajan Khanna and Rajeev Khanna via an order dated December 20, 2017.