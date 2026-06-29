/What is 'Spectrum'? Tamil Nadu Police introduces colour-coded system to monitor sexual offenders

Tamil Nadu Police have launched a comprehensive system known as 'Spectrum' to classify, examine and monitor people accused of sexual offences based on the level of risk they pose. The project has been introduced in the southern zone of Tamil Nadu, aiming to help law enforcement to differentiate between repeat and high-risk offenders and those involved in less severe or contextual cases. The project also allows more targeted monitoring and intervention.



The term Spectrum stands for Sexual Offender Profiling, Classification, Evaluation, Tracking, Risk Assessment and Unified Monitoring System. As part of this programme, officials have already mapped nearly 15,000 individuals accused in various sexual offence cases across 10 districts, including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.

Rather than adopting a uniform approach, Spectrum classifies accused individuals according to the seriousness of the alleged crime and their potential risk of reoffending. The framework enables police to focus on monitoring and preventive measures for repeat and high-risk offenders, instead of treating all accused persons in the same manner.

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Officials said the southern zone registers between 1,500 and 2,000 sexual offence cases annually, covering a broad spectrum of crimes such as stalking, harassment, rape, human trafficking and offences booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under this system, all the accused are divided into eight colour-coded categories based on the nature of the alleged offence and their risk profile.

Some of the key categories include:

Red: Individuals accused of gang rape, repeat sexual offences, recurring POCSO violations, and those regarded as posing a significant threat.



Orange: Repeat molestation suspects, habitual stalkers, and individuals repeatedly accused of sexual harassment.



Blue: Those accused of cyber-related sexual crimes, including online grooming, cyberstalking and sextortion.



Black: Persons linked to human trafficking, organised sexual exploitation and commercial sexual crime syndicates.



Silver: Juvenile offenders, with a stronger focus on counselling, rehabilitation and corrective interventions.



Officials said additional colour categories have also been introduced to improve the classification of various types of offences. According to police, individuals placed in the Red and Orange categories will be subject to heightened monitoring.