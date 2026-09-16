/What is Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and how will new UPI charges affect customers?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced on Tuesday (Sep 16) announced that 0.4 per cent fee will be charged on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to certain merchants when the transaction value exceeds ₹2,000. It also clarified that customers will not have to pay any fee for making UPI payments under the revised system. As per the new rules, Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments above ₹2,000 will attract a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). However, the charge will not exceed ₹300 for a single transaction. The new MDR structure will be effective from October 15, 2026.

What is MDR?

MDR refers to the fee charged to merchants by banks and payment service providers for processing digital payments. The amount depends on factors such as the payment method, the type of merchant, the transaction value, and the agreement between the businesses involved. In a digital payment system, a customer pays a merchant electronically, while the merchant pays a small fee to the company or bank that processes the transaction. Although merchants are generally expected to bear this cost, some businesses may add the charge to the customer's bill.

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Who will have to pay the MDR fee?

The 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments exceeding ₹2,000. For transactions of ₹75,000 or more, the charge will be limited to ₹300. For example, a ₹1,00,000 transaction would otherwise attract a 0.4 per cent charge of ₹400. However, because of the cap, the maximum MDR payable for that transaction will be ₹300.Small merchants covered under the P2PM (Person-to-Person-Merchant) framework will not be charged MDR. The small vendor category includes merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR directly into their accounts, the NPCI said in a document. The category is designed to encourage digital payments among small businesses and vendors in the unorganised retail sector.

How will MDR fee be calculated?