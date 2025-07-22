/What Air India found in the fuel control switch inspection of Boeing 787, 737

Weeks after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 261 people, the Tata-owned carrier said on Tuesday that the Fuel Control Switches (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft in its fleet were found to be working. An AAIB probe report into the crash had claimed that the fuel control switches were moved from the run to the cutoff position seconds before one of the worst crashes in the world. Air India said in a statement that it checked the locking mechanism of all such aircraft in its fleet and “found no issues.”

"Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. Boeing 737 aircraft are part of the fleet of Air India Express, Air India's low-cost subsidiary. With this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025," the statement reads.

"In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism. Air India had started voluntary inspections on July 12 and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. The same has been communicated to the regulator," it added.

Responding to a written question asked by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas earlier this week, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Parliament that no adverse trend was flagged/reported in reliability reports of Air India during the last six months concerning AI171 that crashed in Ahmedabad last month.

"During the last six months, no adverse trend has been reported in reliability reports of Air India in respect of crashed aircraft," the minister informed Rajya Sabha in his written reply.

The minister, in his reply, also noted that a total of nine show cause notices had been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations over the last six months.

The Air India plane, flying to London from Ahmedabad, crashed into a hostel, seconds after takeoff. 241 passengers and crew, and 19 people on the ground, perished in the crash. One person, an Indian-origin British citizen, miraculously survived.