'We're deeply disturbed': India supports calls for independent probe in Bucha atrocities, says Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (April 6) weighed in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, stating the nation has chosen a side — a side of peace. He asserted that India is strongly against the conflict, which continues to escalate.

Jaishankar was replying to questions over India's stand in the lower house of the Parliament, especially over the latest developments coming in from ground zero.

Russia has been accused of war crimes and genocide after mass graves were allegedly found in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv after Russian troops recently withdrew from that area.

ALSO READ | How Ukraine war took toll on comedian-turned unlikely war president Volodymyr Zelensky

Apart from mass graves, some of the dead bodies were lying on the streets. Authorities claimed that women and young girls were raped, tortured and then killed. The bodies of some girls were even branded.

In response to Bucha reports, Jaishankar condemned the alleged atrocities and supported the call for an independent investigation.

He said, "We're deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. It's an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation."

Reports have said that more than 300 people have been killed and the total number of casualties is likely to increase.

Refuting the claims of brutality, Russia said the reports of civilian killings in Bucha were "fakes" aimed at discrediting Russia.

ALSO READ | 'Ukrainian mums write family contacts on bodies of their babies and Europe is still discussing gas'

WATCH | Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UNSC, blames Russia for brutal killings in Bucha

"What is India advocating in Ukraine? We are, first and foremost, strongly against conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes," said Jaishankar.

He urged countries to respect the international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. "This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States," he added.

He said. "In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. PM has spoken to them both in this regard."