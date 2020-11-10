We should respect each others’ territorial integrity: Indian PM Modi's message to Pak, China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit should respect each others' territorial integrity.

The prime minister was virtually addressing the 20th summit of SCO Council of Heads of State, which comes against the backdrop of the India-China border conflict.

“India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries. India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said in his address at the SCO summit.

He added, "It should be a basic principle while enhancing connectivity. It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit. Such efforts are contrary to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that defines SCO.

"We have always raised our voice against terrorism, smuggling of illegal arms, drugs and money laundering."

During his nine-minute address, Modi called for a “reformed multilateralism” that reflects today’s global realities, and suggested that countries also discuss topics such as “expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges, and human welfare”.

“India strongly believes in peace, security and prosperity, and we have always voiced opposition to terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India has remained firm in its commitment to work under the SCO as per the principles laid down in the SCO Charter,” he further said.

Beijing-headquartered Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), seen as a counterweight to NATO, is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

Prime Minister Modi has led the Indian delegation at the annual SCO summit since India became a full member in 2017.

However, India's association with the organisation dates back to 2005 when it became an Observer State of the grouping. Since then, India has played a positive and constructive role in all areas of SCO activities with a special emphasis on cooperation in trade and economy, officials said.

Russia is the current chair of the SCO and President Vladimir Putin will be chairing the summit meeting which is being held for the first time in virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit will culminate with the release of a Moscow declaration which will reflect the broad agenda of the bloc for the next one year.

Apart from the Moscow declaration, the summit may issue separate documents on digital economy, COVID-19, countering the spread of terrorism.

