/Waterlogging, traffic chaos in Delhi after fresh spell of heavy rain lashes NCR; IMD issues 'Red Alert'

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a fresh spell of heavy rain on Wednesday (July 23, 2025), causing waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi during office hours. Following the heavy downpour, the weather department issued a red alert in northeast and southeast Delhi, predicting light to moderate showers for the national capital throughout the week.

Delhi witnessed waterlogging in several parts due to the showers received after hours of downpour on Tuesday. The area near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also experienced heavy rain. However, flight operations were not disturbed due to bad weather, according to a report by India Today.

Meanwhile, traffic jams were also witnessed in several areas, including South Delhi, ITO, and the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.