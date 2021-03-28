Watch: US Navy sings Hindi song from hit Bollywood movie 'Swades'

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 28, 2021, 02.08 PM(IST)

Watch: US Navy sings Hindi song from hit movie 'Swades' at CNO dinner Photograph:( Twitter )

The Navy sang the following in Hindi - "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever”, echoing the state of relations between the United States and India

Members of the United States Navy were recently witnessed singing a popular Hindi song at dinner with Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Saturday.  On the same day, India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with the CNO, Michael M Gilday.

“Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies’ continued cooperation”, Gilday tweeted.

The Navy sang the following in Hindi - "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever”, echoing the state of relations between the United States and India.

The original song is called “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera” and was performed by coveted musician AR Rahman for the soundtrack of the film “Swades” in 2004.

Watch the clip below

Cooperation between the United States and India has improved in the face of increased Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean, Indo-Pacific. 

Recently, a grouping of four countries called “Quad” including India, United States, Japan, and Australia convened which was seen as signalling to China that their excesses in the region will not go unanswered.

The US also extended extensive support to Taiwan as it faces increasing threat of a Chinese invasion, with Chinese planes continuously breaching territorial borders.

