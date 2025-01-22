Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his entire cabinet, took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday (Jan 22), in Prayagraj. The event followed a special cabinet meeting held at the religious site, with the state's 54 ministers present for the significant gathering.

Advertisment

Watch | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers, took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the ongoing #Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.



Take a look!



(Source: ANI) #MahaKumbhMela #MahaKumbhMela2024 pic.twitter.com/JC0dy0g7wT — WION (@WIONews) January 22, 2025

Special Cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh

Advertisment

The Uttar Pradesh government convened a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh, which is one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings. The meeting is expected to approve key proposals and initiatives aimed at furthering the state's development.

तत्राभिषेकं यः कुर्यात् संगमे शंसितव्रतः।

तुल्यं फलमवाप्नोति राजसूयाश्वमेधयोः॥



एकता, समता और समरसता के महासमागम, भारतीयता और मानवता के महोत्सव, महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में आज अपने मंत्रिमंडल के मा. सदस्यों के साथ पवित्र त्रिवेणी संगम में पावन स्नान का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



माँ… pic.twitter.com/W9er56u5FD — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2025



UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar had confirmed that the cabinet meeting was scheduled for noon, after which the ministers and CM Adityanath would participate in the holy dip at the Sangam. Preparations for the event were closely monitored to ensure smooth logistics and improved facilities for the attendees.

Advertisment

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) withdraws support to BJP govt in India's Manipur: Reports

Following the meeting, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, spoke with enthusiasm about the government's ongoing efforts to uplift Uttar Pradesh. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our government is focused on the state’s development, especially youth empowerment and women’s welfare," Ansari said. "We aim to take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of progress and make it an 'Uttam Pradesh'."

Also Read | What is UGC row, against which Kerala Assembly passed resolution?

As the Maha Kumbh continues, safety remains a top priority. Over 10,000 personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed to ensure the security of devotees. Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stationed a "water ambulance" at the Sangam to ensure the safety of those participating in the religious rituals.

Historic significance of the day

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh also reflected on the historical significance of the day. He stated, "It is a historic day. After 500 years of struggle and sacrifices, on this day last year, 'Ram Lalla' became 'virajman' in Ayodhya. Today, we have the opportunity to attend the world's largest spiritual gathering of Mahakumbh. It is due to the blessings of God that we have got this opportunity today. What is more fortunate is that the UP is headed by a 'sant' and a Cabinet meeting will be held here, in which many decisions for the welfare of the people will be taken...All members of the Cabinet will take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam today."

(With inputs from agencies)