Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal was detained by police on Thursday (Jan 30) for dumping garbage outside the residence of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while protesting over poor sanitation and lack of cleanliness.

While talking to reporters, Maliwal stressed that the whole city has turned into a garbage bin.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police detained Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after she dumped garbage outside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in protest over cleanliness pic.twitter.com/UJyh56pXWe — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

"I came here to have a conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. I would say to him change yourself or the public will change you (sudhar jao warna janata sudhaar degi). I am neither afraid of his goons nor his police," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "The whole city has turned into a garbage bin...I came here to have a conversation with Arvind Kejriwal... I would say to him 'sudhar jao warna janata sudhaar degi'... I am neither afraid of his goons nor his police..." https://t.co/iFldkCj75G pic.twitter.com/jgf0ZupcGZ — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

Earlier, Maliwal, along with local residents, visited a garbage dump in Delhi's Vikaspuri area to draw attention to the city's poor sanitation and protest against Arvind Kejriwal.

“Every corner of Delhi is filthy, roads are in disrepair, and drains are overflowing,” she said, pointing to the challenges faced by residents.

She said that she would take this rubbish to Kejriwal's house and ask him "what should be done with the filthy gift he has left for every part of Delhi."

Maliwal asked residents to clean the area by themselves. Further taking a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, she said, " Kejriwal is not doing anything apart from living in his Sheeshmahal."

She also said that the national capital has never been in worse condition before.

This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The poll battle has intensified amid aggressive campaigning by all the parties.

The counting of the votes will take place on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)