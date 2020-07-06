Watch: Sri Lankan fishermen rescued after being adrift for 4 days; Indian Coast Guard coordinates efforts

Six Sri Lankan fishermen who were stranded at sea for 4 days, are headed for Visakapatnam, after being rescued by a Merchant's vessel on Sunday.

The rescue was coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) in Mumbai and Chennai.

The capsized fishing vessel and the six survivors were sighted around 170 nautical miles east of Chennai, by merchant vessel YM Summit, after which the Indian Coast Guard authorities were alerted.

On spotting the capsized boat, the Master of the merchant's vessel had informed the MRCCs, which immediately responded and urged the merchant vessel to take the adrift fishermen on-board and provide the necessary aid.

The fishermen were identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka and had been braving the rough seas for four days. The MRCC Chennai had coordinated with the MRCC Colombo and Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai to verify the credentials and make arrangements for their repatriation. India and Sri Lanka have a robust cooperative framework, by the means of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Coast guards and the MRCCs of both the countries.

This rescue highlights the synergy and coordination between merchant mariners and the Indian Coast Guard towards the safety of lives at sea.

The Merchant vessel with the six fishermen on-board is expected to reach its next port of call, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening and the rest of the formalities are to begin from there.