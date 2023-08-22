Watch | ‘Smooth Sailing’ says ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander gets closer to the Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is hours away from attempting to soft-land on the lunar surface. The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) shared an update on the mission as it undergo regular checks. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, the ISRO said on Tuesday, a day before the scheduled touch-down of its Lander on the surface of the Moon.

The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

Launched on July 14, the Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander inching closer to Moon

ISRO also shared the images of the moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19.

“LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map”, shared ISRO on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing.



The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



Chandrayaan-3 landing date and time: Few hours to go

Chandryaan-3 will soft-land on the moon on Wednesday, August 23 around 6:04 pm IST. The coverage of the landing is expected to start from 5:20 pm IST when the Lander will decelerate in the lunar orbit, as per ISRO.

Here’s how you can watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing:

On TV: DD National TV will start the live coverage from 5:20 pm IST

