Watch | PM Modi shares video showcasing grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jan 23) shared a video showcasing the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and said that the moments witnessed on Jan 22 will be etched in the memories of the devotees for decades to come.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi wrote, “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come.”

The footage showed heartwarming moments from the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony where people could be seen shedding tears and chanting "Jai Shree Ram". What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come. pic.twitter.com/8SXnFGnyWg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024 ×

The video also captured a visually stunning scene of chopper showering flower petals over the temple.

PM calls consecration ceremony a 'moment of celebration'

PM Modi performed the consecration of Ram Temple on Monday (Jan 22) and called the ceremony a "moment of celebration".

"This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," Modi said.

The Indian prime minister called the temple's construction a symbol of harmony, patience, peace, and integration in the country.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," the PM said.

PM Modi unveiled the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram at the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony after priests carried out hour-long rituals. He then performed the symbolic act of opening the eyes of the idol.

This sacred moment marked the completion of the consecration ceremony, which commenced on January 16.

Following the conclusion of the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) he reverently performed the 'dandavat pranam' or prostration, bowing down in homage to Lord Ram.