Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lohri celebrations in Naraina in the national capital on Monday evening and said the festival symbolises renewal and hope.

“Lohri has special significance for all people, especially those of North India. It is a symbol of renewal and hope. It is also associated with agriculture and our hard-working farmer,” PM Modi said in post on X.

Highlights from a special Lohri in Naraina… pic.twitter.com/MQloHvfQuM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025

“This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi. People from different walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, took part in the celebrations. Wishing everyone a happy Lohri!” he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attended Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

“Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.

People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture,” he said.

“My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead,” he added.

Actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the celebrations.

Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan are among harvest festivals celebrated in diverse forms across the various regions of India and showcase harmonious relationship with nature.

Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies.

