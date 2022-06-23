Watch: Mob abuses, thrashes man for kissing wife while taking a dip in Indian river

Moral police are back in action. A man was abused and thrashed by a mob for kissing his wife when the couple was taking a dip in the Sarayu river in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which was caught on camera, happened in Ayodhya. A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the man can be seen dragged away from the water. Several men hurled abuses and continued to beat the victim for several minutes. "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya," a man could be heard saying in the clip.

The wife tried to protect the husband but could not succeed as the mob was huge. During the thrashing, the couple was also thrown out of the water. In the process, the man seems to have also lost his spectacles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

The officials have been told to investigate the matter and take necessary legal action, Ayodhya police said. In a tweet, Ayodhya police said, "In-charge Inspector, Police Station Kotwali, Ayodhya has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action." Sarayu river is one of the seven tributaries of Ganga. It is considered holy by the Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies)