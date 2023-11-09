Watch | Indian minister KTR Rao, others fall down from vehicle during election rally in Telangana

As political rallies are in full swing in the Indian state of Telangana ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state’s IT minister KTR Rao and a few members of his party met with a minor accident but narrowly escaped after a campaign vehicle they were travelling in lost control during a road show, on Thursday (Nov 9).

A video of the incident shows the BRS leader and several other party workers atop a vehicle during a road show at Armoor in the Nizamabad district when the driver suddenly stopped causing those standing on top of the vehicle to fall.

Rao and the others, who were standing on the vehicle, fell forward after the railing of the vehicle collapsed. The Indian minister was seen balancing himself as those surrounding him fell. KTR’s van was in a narrow lane, where supporters were running along with the vehicle when the accident took place.

Everybody reported to be safe

The video also shows Rao greeting his supporters from the barricaded rooftop of the van. His office later informed that he was safe and went on to participate in the roadshow in Kodangal.

Earlier in the day, the minister also filed his nomination for the Sircillia Assembly constituency for the upcoming election and had subsequently left for the Armoor road show where the incident took place. Armoor is represented by BRS leader A Jeevan Reddy.

The Telangana Assembly Elections are slated for November 30.