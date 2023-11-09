Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber reveals snakes were arranged by singer Fazilpuria, reports

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who has been booked over his involvement in a rave party case that involves snakes and their venom, has made a major revelation. During his hours-long interrogation, Yadav reportedly told the Noida Police that the snakes were arranged by singer Fazilpuria.



As per several news portals, the police questioned the YouTuber about his viral video in which he was holding a snake. Elvis told the police officers that the snakes were provided by the singer Fazilpuria for the video.



Sources have revealed that Gurugram-based singer Fazilpuria may be called by the Noida Police for interrogation.

However, Fazilpuria has denied all the claims. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, the singer denied any involvement in the rave party case. However, he has agreed that the snakes were arranged only for a video shoot.



Last week, Noida Police arrested the singer and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom at the rave party.



"FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties. They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes were also rescued in a raid," the police said.



The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Gaurav Gupta of Gaurav Gupta of People for Animals(PFA), who said that Yadav organised rave parties illegally and shot videos with live snakes.

"A YouTuber named Elvish Yadav provided snake venom and live snakes in Noida and created videos with other gang members/Youtubers in NCR farmhouse. They organised shoots and organised rave parties illegally. They regularly invited foreign girls and consumed snake venom and intoxicants. Rahul his accomplice acted as an agent on his behalf," the FIR said.



However, Elvish has denied all the charges. The 26-year-old TV star said in a video shared on his Instagram handle that all the allegations are fake and he is willing to cooperate with the police in this investigation.

"When I woke up in the morning, I saw reports that I had been arrested, and I was caught with intoxicating substances. All these reports and charges against me are fake. There isn't even 1% truth to them," he said in a video.