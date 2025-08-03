/WATCH: Delhi-NCR wakes up to waterlogged roads after incessant rain, IMD warns of more showers

Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Sunday, offering much-needed respite from the humidity. However, the incessant rain triggered waterlogging across multiple areas of the city, disrupting road transport and affecting flight operations.

Several areas in the national capital, including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, Panchkuian Marg, Janpath, and Lajpat Nagar, experienced disruptions in normal life after intense rain. In addition, the heavy downpour also affected various areas of Noida and Gurugram.

Several videos of waterlogging have surfaced on the internet, showing the public wading through waterlogged streets following the rain, disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement in the area.

IMD predicts more rain in Delhi

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted incessant rainfall in the city along with a cloudy sky throughout Sunday. "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur in NCR areas such as Bahadurgarh and Manesar," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The department added that "light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR," including Hindon Air Force Station, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Greater Noida, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh.

Additionally, on Saturday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average. And the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. However, despite the rainfall and low temperature, the relative humidity remained high at 90 per cent as of 5:30 pm on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 29 hit out at the BJP-led government in Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, over continuous waterlogging issues in the capital, according to a report by Indin news agency ANI.