Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Friday (March 21) suspended 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for causing a major disruption during the session over the ongoing ‘honey-trap’ controversy.

Advertisment

The MLAs were suspended for disorderly conduct and for interrupting the proceedings of the House. The BJP, along with JD(S), had been demanding a judicial inquiry led by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged ‘honey-trap’ case, which reportedly involves a minister and several other political figures.

Advertisment

The protest turned chaotic when BJP members stormed the Well of the House, tearing papers and throwing them near the Speaker’s chair. Marshals had to intervene and physically remove the suspended MLAs from the Assembly. Footage of the scene has since emerged.

The suspended MLAs include Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan and Munirathna, who were named for creating a ruckus and showing what the Speaker described as "disrespect" towards the Chair.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs being carried out of the Assembly after their suspension.



The House passed the Bill for their suspension for six months for disrupting the proceedings of Assembly. The Bill was tabled by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister… pic.twitter.com/KKss0M9LVZ — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)