The decision of the Supreme Court to scrap the Electoral Bond Scheme in February 2024 has slowed down the donations received in the following financial year by Bharatiya Janata Party, the party ruling at the Centre. On the contrary, the party recorded a sharp jump in 2024-25, the first full financial year after the scheme allowing anonymous donations was abolished.

The BJP’s Contribution Report for 2024-25 revealed that the party received Rs 6,088 crore in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, around 53 per cent more than the Rs 3,967 crore collected in 2023-24. The report was filed by the party on December 8 and released by the Election Commission last week.

The BJP’s total funds stood at nearly 12 times those of the Congress, which reported Rs 522.13 crore in 2024–25. Combined donations to a dozen Opposition parties, including the Congress, amounted to Rs 1,343 crore, giving the BJP about 4.5 times that total, according to a report in the India Express.

A detailed review of the BJP’s 162-page report shows that electoral trusts contributed Rs 3,744 crore in 2024–25, forming 61 per cent of the party’s overall receipts. The remaining Rs 2,344 crore came from other sources, including individual and corporate donors.

Who are the donors for the BJP?

Along with the trusts, several prominent companies donated to the BJP during 2024-25, which include Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd (Rs 100 crore), Rungta Sons Private Limited (Rs 95 crore) and Vedanta Limited (Rs 67 crore). Other significant donors include Macrotech Developers Limited (Rs 65 crore), Derive Investments (Rs 53 crore), Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd (Rs 52 crore) and Lotus Hometextiles Limited (Rs 51 crore).

Other compoany also include Safal Goyal Realty LLP (Rs 45 crore), ITC Limited (Rs 39 crore), Global Ivy Ventures LLP (Rs 35 crore), ITC Infotech India Ltd (Rs 33.5 crore), Hero Enterprises Partner Ventures (Rs 30 crore), Mankind Pharma Limited (Rs 30 crore), Suresh Amritlal Kotak (Rs 30 crore), and Hindustan Zinc Limited (Rs 27 crore).