W20 summit commences in Mamallapuram near India's Chennai city, to focus on women-led development

The Official G20 Women Engagement Group, known as the Women 20 Summit, will commence Thursday in Mamallapuram, the UNESCO World Heritage town, around 50 kilometres from Chennai city in Southern India.

The Women 20 came into force in 2015 under Turkey's Presidency of G20 in 2015, with the objective of focusing on gender equity, women empowerment, advocating for the rights of women and raising women's voices in society.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, chair, W20 told WION that the key focus areas of the W20 India summit would be entrepreneurship, bridging the gender digital divide, women and girls' participation in climate action, education and skill development and grassroots leadership. She added that the grouping has been working with 21 knowledge and network partners for the same.

"Over the last seven months, we have been engaging with more than 1,00,000 women across social strata via public outreach events, conclaves, meetings and plenary sessions. We have covered more than 15 states and union territories across India and have had two major global events. W20 is the final summit of this effort," Purecha said.

The final outcome of the W20 Summit would be the communique that will be launched during the event. According to the women officials leading the W20 summit, the communique prepared as a result of their combined efforts and consultations has been accepted by all nations. The communique is the final culmination of a series of policy recommendations that the G20 sherpa will hand over to the Indian Prime Minister's Office in order to be incorporated in the G20 leaders' declaration.