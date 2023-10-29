Viral video: 73-year-old mother brutally assaulted by son in India's Punjab

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A very distressing incident has emerged out of the Indian state of Punjab where an advocate allegedly thrashed his 73-year-old mother brutally in the presence of his wife and son. Once the CCTV footage went viral, the incident gained massive attention on social media platform X with users showing outrage over the son's vile actions which showed no remorse towards the elderly woman.

The revelation of this appalling incident was made when the victim's daughter, Deepshikha, reportedly became suspicious of her mother's well-being. To investigate her concerns, Deepshikha reviewed the security camera footage installed within her mother's room, ultimately unveiling the shocking abuse.

As a result of the evidence, the son involved in the shocking incident has reportedly been placed under arrest.

CCTV evidence

Ankur Verma, a lawyer by profession, was taken into custody following the emergence of damning evidence from a CCTV camera he had personally installed in his mother's room.

The victim, Asha Rani, resided in Ropar, Punjab, with her son, daughter, and daughter-in-law after her husband's unfortunate demise from a heart attack.

Asha Rani had confided in her daughter about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her son, Ankur, and his wife, Sudha.

The daughter, Deepshikha, managed to obtain footage from the hidden camera, leaving her profoundly shocked by the distressing scenes it captured.

The video showed the victim's grandson pouring water onto Asha Rani's mattress, subsequently blaming her for wetting the bed.

When Ankur and Sudha heard the story painted by their son, an unspeakable and horrifying sequence of events unfolded in the room which can send shivers down anyone's spine.

Horrific events after grandson's shameless scheme

Ankur was seen brutally assaulting his mother, who simply lay in the bed defenseless.

He subjected her to punches and slaps. It was not just the physical abuse but he also showered verbal abuse on his mother.

After Ankur left the room, Sudha and their grandson entered.

Later, Ankur was again seen grabbing his mother by the hair and continued to assault her while his wife and son left the scene.

Acting upon a complaint filed by Deepshikha, a team of police officers, accompanied by representatives from a non-governmental organization (NGO), arrived at Asha Rani's residence and rescued her on Saturday (Oct 28).

During the intervention, Ankur attempted to justify his actions by claiming that he had been attending to his mother.

He also alleged that his mother "wasn't in the right mental state."

Later, Gurpreet Singh from the NGO Manukhta Di Sewa Society met the elderly woman in the hospital. Shocking: The police have rescued a 73-year-old woman from her own home after her daughter alleged that she was being tortured by the victim’s son and his wife. Ankur Verma, a lawyer from Ropar, his wife Sudha, and a juvenile were seen mercilessly assaulting the elderly woman in… pic.twitter.com/N2xGKszuHu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 28, 2023 × "A shocking revelation has also emerged that Adv Ankur Verma may have also tortured his father in the same way as he was shown doing with this lady in the video. She mentioned that her husband’s death was unnatural," a Punjab journalist posted on his social media handle.