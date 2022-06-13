Violence over Prophet remarks: In West Bengal, over 200 arrested; Kolkata police summon Nupur Sharma

Violent protests erupted in some Indian cities over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the past few days, the situation remained sensitive in cities like Ranchi, Prayagraj and Howrah. Authorities are urging people to maintain law and order.

In the latest development, the situation in parts of West Bengal is under control, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday (June 13). He said police have arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and lodged 42 cases.

"So far, the situation is under control," Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal Police Headquarters. Earlier, during the protests, the administration had suspended internet services and restricted the movement of people in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have issued summons to Sharma. The summons have been issued by Narkeldanga Police Station, under the Eastern Suburban Division of Kolkata police under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Sharma has been asked to be present at the police station on June 20.

During the protests, clashes erupted between the agitators and police in which Domjur police station was attacked, police vehicles were torched. Many police personnel were injured.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there will be strict action against the agitators. Meanwhile, several senior state BJP leaders including the party's state president and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar have demanded immediate deployment of central armed forces in the disturbed areas.

