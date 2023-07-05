Video: Road caves-in during Mumbai rains taking down vehicles with it  

Monsoon rains caused a road cave-in in India's financial capital on Wednesday (July 5). The incident has taken place in Chembur, the eastern suburb of the city and several vehicles have reportedly fallen inside the large pit that has opened up in the road. Local media is reporting that more than 50 vehicles are stuck but the official Twitter handle of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has not confirmed this.

As per reports police and Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel are present at the location. Residents of buildings in the area have been asked to come out of their homes to guard against the possibility that the road cave-in might have affected the foundations of the residential buildings.

Videos of road-cave in and falling vehicles are doing rounds on social media. VIDEO | A car fell into a crater after a road caved in at Chembur, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/C6LY6rz9MW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2023 × Rains lash the city On Tuesday, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains. Some parts of the city have received continuous showers.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'yellow alert' for next three days. It has been predicted that areas in the city will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, as per officials.

However, some commuters claimed the train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

The rainfall has slowed vehicular traffic in some places.

Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted some officials to say that there was no major water logging in the city.

Most parts of the city and suburbs including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri and Parel received moderate to heavy showers since Monday night.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 33 mm, 13.21 mm and 18.62 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

