Video | Man in India's MP crushes innocent puppy to death in shocking on-camera act, booked

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A shocking incident of animal cruelty was captured on camera in Guna district in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh when a man, now identified as Mrityunjay Jadaun, callously threw a puppy to the ground without provocation and killed him by repeatedly stomping over the innocent animal.

The heart-wrenching episode unfolded when two innocent puppies approached the man, who was consuming food outside a shop. The incident took place on Saturday (Dec 9) evening in the district as everything was business as usual and vehicles passing by the road in front of the shop.

The accused, Mrityunjay Jadaun, was swiftly apprehended by the police and has been booked under various sections. The arrest was made on Sunday (Dec 10), according to the police.

Anup Bhargava, the station house officer at Guna Kotwali police station, informed PTI news agency that the brutal act transpired in the Subhash Colony neighbourhood.

The footage has since gone viral and shows Jadaun heartlessly hurling one of the puppies to the ground and subsequently crushing it with his foot.

'Unpardonable': Chief minister reacts

Expressing his dismay, Madhya Pradesh's incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan condemned the incident, stating on a social media platform X, "The incident of animal cruelty reported from Guna district is heart-wrenching. Taking action in the case, the accused has been taken into custody. All such acts of barbarity are unpardonable. The harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime."

Also Read | From murder accused to advocate, this Indian man studied law to fight his own case

Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. It may contain some profanity as well. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video. Guna: A young man picked up a baby dog and threw it on the road, then kicked it and killed it, see the incident in Subhash Colony area.@guna_police @mppo pic.twitter.com/NZj1GtYzPE — Mute hindu🤐 (@Mute_hindu) December 10, 2023 × Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also voiced his horror and concern, urging the Chief Minister to take decisive action.

In a post on social media, he stated, "This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism."

Watch | EU Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski upbeat on India-EU FTA, Lauds Indian farmers × The accused, 30-year-old Mrityunjay Jadaun, has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 428, which pertains to mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal, as noted by the police.

When questioned about the mental health condition of the accused, officials reportedly mentioned that it was under examination, with media reports suggesting that he may be mentally unstable.