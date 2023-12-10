EU Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski upbeat on India-EU FTA, Lauds Indian farmers

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is optimistic about the conclusion of India's European Union Free Trade Agreement next year. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal he said, "Free Trade Agreement which is very important because there is huge potential for improvement of our trade relations.. Of course the free trade agreement. I hope that next year will be real progress, and this agreement will be finalized". He also lauded Indian farmers, highlighting, " As a commissioner in the European Union, I'm very much in favor of the small and medium-sized family farms. But this is the secret of Indian agriculture. Because the majority of farms in India are one- two-hectare, small farms, but they are very productive in the world". The commissioner is leading a business delegation of 50+ EU company representatives from the agri-food sector and held meetings with the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.