In a shocking incident, a bride was shot by a jilted lover amid her wedding ceremony in the Buxar district of Bihar. The 18-year-old victim has been identified as Kumari Aarti, and the 23-year old groom is Avinash. In addition, the 22-year-old accused boyfriend who shot her has been identified as Dinbandhu and is currently on the run.

Currently, Aarti is in critical condition, and she is receiving intensive care at a hospital in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Tuesday night (February 24, 2026) in the Chausa Nagar Panchayat area while Aarti was exchanging garlands with her groom when the attacker shot.

Eyewitnesses claimed that a masked man climbed onto the stage and shot the bride. Initially, the gunshot was not heard due to loud music during the wedding ceremony. But chaos erupted only after Aarti collapsed, discovering Aarti of having a gunshot wound in her abdomen.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows Aarti and the groom with the garlands during the wedding. Suddenly, a man's hand appears with a gun, shooting Aarti in her abdomen. Onlookers realised a gunshot only after Aarti fell on the stage, prompting a panic among them.

The bride reveals the shooter

According to a report by The Times of India, Aarti named her attacker while speaking to relatives, telling them, “Deenbandhu shot me."

Her family identified the accused as Deenbandhu, a neighbour, alleging that he had been fixated on her for the past two years despite repeated rejections. They said his alleged harassment had earlier caused another of Aarti’s marriage proposals to fall through after the former groom’s family was targeted.

Meanwhile, the accused's father, Ramashankar Chaudhary, denied any knowledge of a relationship between his son and Aarti. Police in Mufassil have registered a case against Deenbandhu, stating preliminary investigations point to a personal motive behind the shooting. Authorities are currently carrying out raids to locate and arrest the absconding suspect.

A family member stated that she initially mistook the gunshot for firecrackers. “We thought it was part of the celebration. I had gone home. Suddenly, we saw sparks near the stage. We thought people were bursting firecrackers. But when we reached there, Aarti had been shot, and the groom was carrying her to take her to the hospital,” a relative said, India Today reported.