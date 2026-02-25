/'It happened by...': 21-year-old accused's chilling admission in Lucknow murder

‘Galti se ho gaya’, claiming it happened by mistake, said 21-year-old BCom student Akshat Singh when reporters questioned him about the alleged murder of his father in Lucknow. According to police, the crime took place in the early hours of February 20, around 4:30 am, following a dispute at their home in Ashiana Sector L. Investigators allege that Akshat shot his father, Manvendra Singh, and later dismembered the body in an attempt to eliminate evidence.

Police said Akshat initially filed a missing person complaint, saying that his father had been untraceable for three days. However, inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion. “His conflicting versions exposed the conspiracy,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said earlier. After the murder, the accused allegedly dragged the body from the third floor to a vacant room on the ground floor. There, using tools available in the house, he cut the body into pieces, police claimed.

Some parts were transported in his car and dumped in a secluded stretch near Sadrauna, while the torso and head were concealed inside a blue plastic drum. Officers said he intended to dispose of the drum later, but was intercepted before he could do so. The victim’s younger daughter, a Class 11 student, reportedly witnessed the killing. Police said she was threatened with death if she revealed what had happened and remained silent out of fear.

Earlier, investigators suggested the murder may have been triggered by disagreements over career choices, claiming the father had urged his son to prepare for NEET instead of pursuing BCom. However, neighbours and friends of the family dismissed this theory, saying such an extreme act could not have resulted merely from academic pressure.