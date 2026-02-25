/WATCH | ‘Welcome my friend’: Laughter flows as Modi and Netanyahu notice Sara matching Indian PM's saffron flair

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi descended from the plane at Ben Gurion Airport, he was warmly greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a heartfelt embrace. Netanyahu drew attention to a striking fashion coincidence, noting that the orange shade of Modi’s pocket square perfectly matched Sara Netanyahu's orange jacket. “Do you see what she wore?” Netanyahu remarked to Modi while gesturing toward his wife’s outfit. "Look at that.”

Netanyahu later shared a video on X capturing the moment he welcomed the Indian Prime Minister as he disembarked in Israel. Upon landing, Modi exchanged a firm handshake and a warm hug with Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister can be heard saying “no greater friend” as he praised his Indian counterpart, describing him as a “wonderful leader”.

Sara Netanyahu also greeted Modi with a long and enthusiastic handshake, telling him, “I miss India, I want to come back.” During the visit, both countries are expected to outline new objectives for their strategic partnership and advance their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

This marks Modi’s second visit to Israel, following his landmark 2017 trip that expanded cooperation in defence, agriculture, and water management. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the Indian community in Israel and hold bilateral talks with Benjamin Netanyahu. Several agreements are anticipated, spanning technology cooperation, security collaboration, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water management, and trade, underscoring the broadening scope of ties between the two countries.