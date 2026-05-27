/VIDEO | IAF deploys helicopters as massive forest fires rage across Himachal’s Kasauli, Solan

Massive forest fires broke out in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli and Solan amid heatwave conditions in the region. Fueled by strong winds and dry weather conditions, the blaze spread rapidly, tearing through orchard and forest areas. The fire near the Air Force Station in Kasauli prompted authorities to deploy Indian Air Force helicopters to control the rapidly spreading blaze. Videos from the affected regions showed an intense blaze in Kasauli and Kyarighat village near Kandaghat.

Officials said the inferno, which broke out on Tuesday (May 27), spread quickly through dry pine needles and dense forest cover, moving dangerously close to the Kasauli Air Force Station. As the situation worsened, the local administration sought assistance from the Army and the Indian Air Force to prevent the fire from reaching sensitive military installations and nearby residential areas.

The Indian Air Force deployed Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters for aerial firefighting operations. The helicopters repeatedly collected water from Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake and dropped it over the affected forest areas. The intense aerial operation continued for nearly seven to eight hours before the fire near the Air Force Station was finally brought under control.

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Ground teams from the Kasauli Cantonment Board fire brigade, the Air Force Station’s fire unit, forest department officials, and Army personnel worked through the night to contain the blaze. Additional fire tenders from nearby Kuthar and Parwanoo were also rushed to assist in the operation.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire threatening the Air Force Station has now been completely extinguished. However, forest fires continue to rage in several nearby areas, including Mall Road, the VIP area, Jangeshu-Manon Road, and Kasauli Upper Mall.