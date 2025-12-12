"Kyvex, a pioneering sovereign AI company founded by Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur, is proud to announce the appointment of venture capital leaders Pranav Sharma and Sameer Salgar to its team. As strategic business development representatives, Sharma and Salgar will drive Kyvex's global expansion and growth, further establishing the company as a leader in the sovereign AI space. With a strong foundation in India and a vision to serve the world, Kyvex is redefining the AI landscape with its innovative approach to data sovereignty, transparency, and customization."

Kyvex is the most rapidly expanding sovereign Indian artificial intelligence company, this time with the addition of two key board members and a detailed product expansion plan which makes Kyvex the most reliable substitute of US-centric artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity in the world.

Kyvex has Pranav Sharma, the Founder of Woodstock VC Fund, and Sameer Salgar, the Advisor at Nasdaq-listed Blue Gold Ltd, who have joined Kyvex as strategic business development representatives - a strong endorsement of Kyvex by leaders in venture capital, enterprise strategy, and world financial markets.

Founder Pearl Kapur has announced the roadmap of Kyvex with the next releases Kyvex in the near future Mobile apps (iOS,Android), desktop apps (macOS), ai-powered Web browser to be released soon Kyvex is now free to use, and can be accessed in any major web browser (desktop or mobile ), no installation required at all https://kyvex.ai

Kyvex: Rediscovering AI to a Sovereign, Transparent Future

Kyvex is creating AI infrastructure to governments, enterprises, and the public optimized around data sovereignty, ethical governance, and complete customization, which the global players have failed to do historically.

We are constructing trusted, nation-sovereign, mission-driven AI that cannot be used by the countries and organizations that do not have access to the black-box systems.

Platform of Kyvex (Dual powered). A single Integrated Sovereign AI Ecosystem.

1. Kyvex Gov: National and State Governments AI Portals.

Kyvex Gov will provide a solution to fragmented citizen-services and misinformation by making available:

Authenticated, safe access.

Proprietary LLMs were only trained on government data.

> Live API connections with official sources.

Zero The sharing of data with commercial AI providers.

> Multilingual assistance such as Hindi and leading Indian regional languages.

ChatGPT/Perplexity is created ad hoc, whereas Kyvex Gov is designed to be accurate, transparent, and trusted by the government.

2. Kyvex Research and Browser Platform: Free AI-powered answer engine and browsing platform to enterprises, developers, Researchers, Students and Public.

The consumer and developer facing platform at Kyvex consists of:

>·Elaborated Q&A, content generation, image generation, encoding, summarization, deep research.

Obvious, documented answers.

OBS Sovereign Indian LLMs lessening the dependence on foreign AI.

The Kyvex Case Analysis: Why it is Important in the Present AI World.

Centralized and opaque systems are becoming more and more dominant in the global AI industry. Kyvex responds to this by:

"]["Data sovereignty - No insidious training consumption.

>·Zero vendor lock-in — Complete domination of deployment surroundings.

>·Geopolitical independence - Kyvex Proprietary LLM in house, AI infrastructural out of US system control.

>·Domain-trained models that are specialized -Eliminating the risk of misinformation in important areas.

>·Open architecture - transparent data provenance and citation trails.

Kyvex comes in as a structurally safer, more predictable, and more responsible substitute to mainstream AI platforms.

Additions to Strategic Boards: Speeding up Market Penetration around the World.

This cross-platform launching makes Kyvex an omnipresent, seamless AI-based alternative, as opposed to siloed systems provided by the competitors.

Long-Term Vision:

Kyvex will be a world-operating Indo-based AI company that will operate at the cutting edge of AI-human -machine interaction.

About Kyvex

India Kyvex is the fastest-growing sovereign artificial intelligence company, based in India, which is dedicated to sovereign, customizable, and transparent AI systems to governments, enterprises, and the people, founded by Pearl Kapur. Proprietary Indian LLM and government-grade data protection is redefining the AI-world.