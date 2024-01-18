LIVE TV
Vadodara boat accident: 12 students, 2 teachers die in India's Gujarat

Vadodara, India Edited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jan 18, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Rescuers search for survivors of the boat tragedy. Photograph:(ANI)

Gujarat State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken serious note of the tragedy and expressed condolences

At least 12 students and two teachers died when a boat capsized in a lake in Indian state of Gujarat on Thursday (January 18). The tragedy took place in Vadodara city's Harni Motnath Lake. The incident has shaken the state authorities who rushed personnel for rescue. Gujarat State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken serious note of the tragedy and expressed condolences.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that 10 people have been rescued so far.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also taken cognizance of the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 200,000 (about USD 2400) to next relative of those deceased and Rs 50,000 (USD 600) for those injured.

It is being reported that when the tragedy struck, the boat was carrying 27 students and some teachers.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of Indian National Congress said the incident was 'heart-wrenching'. He appealed the state authorities to expedite steps to provide relief.

"The news of the death of many students, including teachers, due to the boat capsizing in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely heart-wrenching. Many students are still reported missing in this accident. The Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences," Kharge said in a post on X made in Hindi.

Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, the Member of Parliament from Vadodara vowed action against those responsible.

"The NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation. The children have been taken to different hospitals. Strict action will be taken in this matter," she said.

(More to follow as fresh details emerge)

